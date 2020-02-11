The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team fell behind by double digits in the first half of its Monday road game at Schaeffer Academy, as the Lions built a 45-31 advantage going into the break and pulled away in the second half, winning by a score of 80-56.
The outcome was indicative of two teams trending in opposite directions, as Schaeffer Academy nabbed its fourth win in a row whereas K-W has now lost four straight.
The Knights’ offense showed some life against the Lions, however, as three K-W players reached double digits in points. Tate Erlandson led the way with 16, followed by Laden Nerison with 15 and Casey Wesbur with 11.
Corey Knott finished with six points, Trevor Steberg chipped in five, Luke Alme added two and Riley Horn scored one.
But the K-W defense had trouble with a trio of players from Schaeffer Academy, starting with Luke Kottom, who went 10-of-12 from the floor and finished with 25 points. The Lions’ Isaiah Lahr finished with 20 and Nic Sanger was right behind him with 19.
The Knights (6-15 overall, 0-9 Hiawatha Valley League) played at Triton (5-15, 2-8 HVL) on Tuesday and will conclude the week with a difficult road game at Class 2A No. 3 Lake City (19-1, 11-0 HVL) on Friday.