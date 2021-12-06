Led by Bo Bokman's run to an individual title in the 126-pound bracket, the Faribault wrestling team claimed fifth during Saturday's Dick Shiels Invitational at Faribault High School.
Stillwater claimed the team title with 219.5 points, ahead of Owatonna (186.5), Northfield (151.5), St. Thomas Academy (141.5), Faribault (135), Tri-City United (133.5), Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (81), Sauk Rapids Rice (49.5) and Kasson-Mantorville (26).
Other Falcons earning top-five individual finishes included Cameron Vold (3rd, 120), Elliott Viland (2nd, 132), Isaac Yetzer (3rd, 138), Hunter Conrad (5th, 145), George Soto (4th, 182), Gabe Shatskikh (2nd, 220) and Matt Nelson (4th, 285).
Full individual results for all participating varsity wrestlers for Faribault are listed below:
113
Prelim - Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) won by fall over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 4:42)
Prelim - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) won by fall over Griffin Lemieux (Tri-City United) (Fall 3:02)
Cons. Round 1 - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) won by decision over Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) won by fall over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match - Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) won by fall over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 4:56)
120
Quarterfinal - Cameron Vold (Faribault) won by fall over Colten Jenkins (LARP) (Fall 0:37)
Semifinal - Keith Harner (Northfield) won by fall over Cameron Vold (Faribault) (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Semi - Cameron Vold (Faribault) won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match - Cameron Vold (Faribault) won by decision over Wyatt Haden (Stillwater) (Dec 4-2)
126
Prelim - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) (Fall 1:11)
Quarterfinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by decision over Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) (Dec 8-2)
Semifinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by decision over Colton Zwiefel (St. Thomas Academy) (Dec 7-4)
1st Place Match - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by decision over Beau Murphy (Northfield) (Dec 5-2)
132
Quarterfinal - Elliot Viland (Faribault) won by major decision over Josiah Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) (Maj 11-0)
Semifinal - Elliot Viland (Faribault) won by fall over Jackson Barron (Northfield) (Fall 5:57)
1st Place Match - Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) won by fall over Elliot Viland (Faribault) (Fall 0:54)
138
Quarterfinal - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) (Fall 5:06)
Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) won by decision over Brayden Ness (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) won by forfeit over Brody Gorr (Northfield) (FF)
3rd Place Match - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) won by fall over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) (Fall 2:01)
145
Quarterfinal - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) won by decision over Owen Scheeler (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Dec 6-2)
Semifinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) won by fall over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Semi - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) won by decision over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) won in sudden victory - 1 over Owen Scheeler (Sauk Rapids Rice) (SV-1 6-4)
160
Prelim - Eric Jurek (Stillwater) won by fall over Joey Steinberg (Faribault) (Fall 2:57)
Prelim - Aaron Prinsen (LARP) won by decision over Joey Steinberg (Faribault) (Dec 6-5)
170
Quarterfinal - Jake Borman (St. Thomas Academy) won by decision over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) won by fall over Graham Doherty (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Fall 4:16)
Cons. Semi - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) won by forfeit over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) (FF)
5th Place Match - Brennan Corcoran (LARP) won by fall over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) (Fall 3:14)
182
Quarterfinal - George Soto (Faribault) won by decision over Camdyn Anderson (LARP) (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal - Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) won by fall over George Soto (Faribault) (Fall 3:12)
Cons. Semi - George Soto (Faribault) won by fall over Andrew Nirk (Owatonna) (Fall 2:28)
3rd Place Match - Cole Ackerman (Sauk Rapids Rice) won by fall over George Soto (Faribault) (Fall 3:57)
220
Quarterfinal - Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) won by fall over Lucas Smith (Owatonna) (Fall 1:36)
Semifinal - Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) (Fall 1:17)
1st Place Match - Vincent Mueller (St. Thomas Academy) won by fall over Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) (Fall 1:56)
285
Quarterfinal - Matt Nelson (Faribault) won by decision over Brock Frisch (LARP) (Dec 8-5)
Semifinal - Jawahn Cockfield (Stillwater) won by fall over Matt Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Semi - Matt Nelson (Faribault) won by fall over Alex Perez (LARP) (Fall 4:53)
3rd Place Match - Brock Frisch (LARP) won by fall over Matt Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 1:49)