Even without four injured players, Austin proved formidable for Faribault in Wednesday's Section 1AAA playoffs quarterfinal.
Faribault jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but it was all Austin the rest of the way. The No. 2 seed and host Austin Packers (21-6) dispatched the No. 7 seed Faribault Falcons (1-26), 74-31.
"I thought most of the first half we were keeping up with them," said Faribault coach Patrick Garcia. "And throughout the entire game from beginning to end our girls played with tremendous effort, but just unfortunately to end that first half we got into foul trouble. It affected our rotation and threw us off."
The development of 6-foot freshman center Otaifo Esenabahlu was a bright spot this season. She provided all the scoring in the Falcons' opening run and led with 11 points and 10 rebounds (7 offensive) on the night.
Ten points came in the first half as Esenabahlu dealt with foul trouble.
The Packers, ranked No. 10 in the state by Minnesota Basketball News, responded with a 17-4 run. They displayed their deep bench that shined without a quartet of injured players, including 2018-19 all-Big 9 Conference guard Hope Dudycha.
The defending section champion, Austin, led 37-17 at halftime. It forced 12 Faribault turnovers in the opening 18 minutes.
Balanced scoring early on turned into the Colie Justice show for Austin.
The University of Wisconsin, River Falls, commit scored the Packers' first 13 points of the second half and finished with a game-high 31. Justice eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Austin features five seniors compared to two for Faribault. Center Zoe Fronk scored 8 points and forward Kelsie DeMars played significant minutes.
Much of Faribault's production is projected back for 2020-2021, including sophomore guard Evy Vettrus, who lead the team in scoring on the season at just under 10 points per game.
Vettrus' backcourt mate, junior Ellie Hunt, hit two 3-pointers Wednesday. Sophomores Maggie Leichtnam and Olivia Bauer also found the score sheet.
"First off, we thank our seniors Zoe Fronk and Kelsie DeMars for all their dedication to the program," Garcia said. "And to the young ones getting significant minutes on varsity, like our two freshmen, a couple sophomores and our juniors. We tell them to remember that feeling at the end of a game of losing a game at sections. Use it as motivation for hard work throughout the season. Take the approach of self-reflection realizing what you need to work on.
As coaches, we’ll do a better job of making sure they’re prepared. This will be a huge offseason for us."
AROUND THE SECTION
Austin advances to Saturday's semifinal where it will host No. 3 and state No. 19 Kasson-Mantorville (18-9). K-M beat No. 6 Winona 78-61 Wednesday.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Albert Lea beat No. 5 Byron, 66-58. Albert Lea will travel to No. 1 Red Wing, which received a first-round bye.
The section championship and a state tournament bid is on the line 8 p.m. March 6 at Rochester Civic Center.
No. 2 Austin 74, No. 7 Faribault 31
F — 17 14
A — 37 37
Faribault statistics — Points: Otaifo Esenabahlu 11, Zoe Fronk 8, Ellie Hunt 6, Olivia Bauer 2, Maggie Leichtnam 2, Meghan Swanson 2 … Rebounds leaders: Esenabahu 10, Fronk 8, Hunt 5, Bauer 3 … Assists leaders: Bauer 3, Isabel Herda 2 … 3-pointers: Hunt 2
Austin statistics — Points: Colie Justice 31, Emma Dudycha 13, Joy Deng 6, Erica Lundberg 6, Cassidy Shute 5, Reana Schmitt 3, Kyra Walters 3, Ellie Tupy 3, Olivia Walsh 2, Jillian Venenga 2 … Rebounds leader: Schute 5