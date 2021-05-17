Winning opens plenty of doors.
For Ben Barr — a Faribault native and Shattuck St. Mary's graduate in 2000 — winning the 2021 NCAA men's hockey national championship at the University of Massachusetts as the top assistant coach led to the realization of a dream more than 15 years in the making.
On Friday afternoon, Barr was introduced as the new men's hockey head coach at the University of Maine, making him one of 61 people with the job title of Division I men's hockey head coach.
"You hope to have the opportunity, and all you can do is learn where you're at at the time and do your best to build a program that can have sustained success," Barr said. "There's so few jobs in our world. There's only 61 Division I teams, so it's really hard to be at the right place at the right time to get one of these jobs. You just do the best you can and hope one of these opportunities presents itself somewhere down the road."
Barr, 39, first started coaching after he retired from playing in 2004 and quickly scooped up a volunteer assistant coaching position Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — his alma matter. In 2008, he earned his first full-time assistant role at Union College, where he and the Dutchmen won the program's first Eastern College Athletic Conference title and snagged the program's first trip to the NCAA tournament.
That led to an opportunity in 2011 for Barr to serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, and help the Friars qualify in 2014 for their first NCAA tournament since 2001. In the 2014-15 season, Barr reunited with his old coach at Shattuck-St. Mary's — Andy Murray — who hired Barr as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Michigan.
After two seasons, Barr was back east in 2016 to take the top assistant role and recruiting coordinator role at UMass, where he helped the Minutemen transform from a team that won five games in Barr's first season to one that advanced to the national championship in 2019 and claimed the crown in 2021, the first in program history.
"We've been able to create special things at different schools, but it's always kind of the same thing," Barr said. "You're always trying to put quality human beings in roles to succeed and create an environment where everyone is working hard and pulling in the same direction. That showed this past year at UMass. Four years after winning five games, and we've been to that last two national championship games. It's just quality people. It's always about the people."
Barr's resume is littered with turnarounds, even after he departed from programs. Union College continued its upward trajectory to win the 2014 national championship, while Providence did the same to claim the 2015 national title. Now, Barr is tasked with leading a turnaround of his own and replacing Red Gendron, Maine's previous head coach who unexpectedly died April 9.
Maine is coming off a 3-11-2 season, but in 2019-20 finished 18-11-5 before the season was shut down.
"There's obviously a lot of qualified people that go after these jobs, so it's really hard because there's a lot of really good hockey people and very few jobs, whether that's pro or college," Barr said. "There's been two I think I've been really close to landing in the past two years. It didn't happen, so I'm just happy this one worked out."
Winning at UMass
Even while the Minutemen struggled to a 5-29-2 record in the 2016-17 season, it didn't require a long scope to see success waiting down the road.
During that season and the following summer, Barr was leading the charge in assembling what was rated as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and one that included future NHL players Cale Makar, Mario Ferraro and John Leonard, as well as the senior class for the 2021 national championship team.
"You can watch a hockey game and see who a good hockey player is," Barr said. "In our world, that's the easy part. Just trying to understand what drives them, what they want to accomplish as a person and hopefully try to create an environment where they think they can do that."
That group played a major role in helping the Minutemen to a 17-20-2 record and the Hockey East quarterfinals in 2017-2018, before UMass broke through the next season for a 31-10 record and a trip to the national championship, where it lost to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Makar won the Hobey Baker Award — given to the country's top player — that season, and quickly signed with the Colorado Avalanche for that year's NHL playoffs.
Ferraro also left that summer to join the San Jose Sharks, and after the 2020 season was shut down, the Minutemen experienced more talent drain with Leonard leaving a season early to join Ferraro on the Sharks.
"We thought we had a team before everything got shut down that could do the same thing (as 2019)," Barr said. "Again we lost some really good players with John Leonard getting signed to a deal. We felt like we had a sustainable program that can keep winning. We felt that if we built it the right way then every year we could compete for national championships."
That model, Barr said, was built to try and replicate the team that beat UMass in 2019. With its championship that season, Duluth won for the second straight season in its third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four.
"They've done the same thing where they bring quality people in, develop their players, develop their culture and that's kind of what we thought we could do," Barr said. "Obviously we needed some breaks and some luck with injuries and staying healthy, and this year you needed a lot of luck."
In 2021, the Bulldogs qualified for their fourth straight Frozen Four, and were matched up in the national semifinals against the Minutemen. This time, UMass claimed a 3-2 overtime victory before rolling past St. Cloud State 5-0 in the championship.
Adjusting at Maine
It didn't take long for Barr to realize just how much the responsibilities of a head coach differ from his experience as an assistant.
Usually, when you're hired as an assistant, a short press release and announcement of the hire is all the fanfare that's required. When you're hired as a head coach, you spend the day parading around campus — like Barr did Friday in Orono, Maine.
"It's been crazy," Barr said. "There's a lot of things as an assistant you don't deal with, with media and that type of stuff, but it's been really special. The Maine hockey community is amazing and they've been supporting and welcoming and it's just been overwhelming with all the support."
That craziness is set to continue, as Barr now serves as the face of a program rather than one working diligently behind the scenes. Greater responsibilities accompany that greater exposure, including a handful of tasks and roles he's now expected to fill without possessing a wealth of experience.
At the end of the day, however, the objective remains the same, and Barr has proven himself more than capable of helping to win hockey games.
"What happens on the ice is the same regardless of what your title is, you're just making more decisions now than you would as an assistant," Barr said. "The game is played on the ice for 60 minutes every night. That hasn't changed and I learned that back at Shattuck back in the day. That's a good a hockey education as anyone can get."