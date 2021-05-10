The Buccaneers split a pair of games Saturday at Rushford-Peterson against the hosts and Spring Grove.
In the first game against Spring Grove, WEM fought back from 3-1 deficit after the first inning to win 19-5 with the help of a 10-run seventh inning. Ethan Bartelt smacked four hits, Kurtis Crosby and Aidan Snesrud both laced three hits apiece, and Henry and Snesrud both drive in three runs.
On the mound, Henry fired six innings to earn the win.
In the second game against Rushford-Peterson, WEM was unable to generate the same level of offense as it was no-hit in a five-inning 10-0 loss. Caleb Caron worked a walk for the Buccaneers, while Crosby pitched three innings Dylan Ahlman tossed a pair of innings.
WEM returned to the field Monday afternoon at home against Medford, and next plays Thursday afternoon at Bethlehem Academy.