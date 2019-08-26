A popular football cliche states that games are won in the trenches.
If that's the case, the Bethlehem Academy football team likes where it stands heading into Friday's season opener at Mayer Lutheran.
The Cardinals got their first look at game-like action Saturday in a scrimmage at the Breck Mustangs.
"I was really happy with our offensive line play," said head coach Jim Beckmann of a unit lacking starts but returning significant experience. "I thought our defense did a really good job. They pretty much stopped everything. We were really aggressive on defense, which is kind of the philosophy we’ve put in this year. So really pleased with that performance."
In the first session, each varsity team received 20 minutes on offense and 20 on defense. The same format was used for junior varsity.
The second session featured 15 minutes each for offense and defense.
Breck's enrollment is over four times that of BA's. The Mustangs finished with a 7-2 record in 2018 and could be as tough of a squad the Cardinals see.
"They’re a tough 3A school. They’re fast, they’re big," Beckmann said. "It was kind of nice to get that live contact. We hadn’t really had any since we were out at summer camp at Mankato State. With the small squad as I’ve got, we just don’t really have the chance to hit each other in practice, so it was kind of nice to see what the guys have got."
BA is in its third week of practice this week in prep for Mayer Lutheran. The hard work will soon be rewarded with the promise of Friday night lights.
The Cardinals wouldn't mind avenging two straight losses to the Crusaders, either.
"The boys will be excited this week," Beckmann said. "Fall camp is kind of a drudgery. Week after week of practice and now they’ve got something to focus on this week. It should be a fun week of practice, then we’ll make the trip up to Mayer Lutheran and see what we’ve got."