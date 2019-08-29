3-and-out with the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals
- L-A is coming off of a 4-6 season in 2018, but it's hard to fault the Cardinals too much. Two losses came to the state's most prolific program, Caledonia. Another was by three points to Dover-Eyota (8-3), one by 14 to St. Charles (6-3), one by five to Chatfield (8-3). The only big hiccup was a seven-point defeat to Triton (2-8).
- The Cardinals graduated 20 players from last year, including their top passer, rusher, receiver and tackler. This year's team has just nine seniors and nine juniors. Fortunately for the team, their schedule is primarily against Class A schools the next two years versus primarily AA recently.
- L-A and WEM last met in the 2004 Class AA state quarterfinals. The Buccaneers under former legendary head coach John Bakken beat the Cards 33-8 to earn a berth in the semifinals at the Metrodome.
When the Buccaneers have the ball
WEM on offense has the ability to keep opponents guessing between run and pass. In L-A's losses last year, Caledonia piled up over 400 passing yards in its two wins. Dover-Eyota collected 323.
The Bucs are led by third-year starting quarterback Grant McBroom who threw for 1,587 yards last year. The key will be finding a new target after losing lead receiver Tanner Ranslow (365 yards). He'll have senior tight end Cole Kokoschke (218 yards, 13.6 avg) and senior backs Brant Melchert (206 yards) and Jaden Taylor (61 yards) to target.
WEM will have a new look at offensive line. It will be making holes for Melchert (1,208 yards) and Taylor (1,198 yards) who will hope to wear down an L-A defense that allowed 21.9 points per game in 2018. WEM scored 37.1. The Cards have some size in the trenches, so this will be a good benchmark for the Bucs' big hosses.
L-A senior safety Blake Schilling was an all Southeast White District honorable mention after recording 41.5 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Cole Mundt is also a player to watch coming off a 50.5-tackle season. The loss of all-district linebacker Noah Herber (84.5) tackles is missed most.
When the Cardinals have the ball
L-A has some size on its line, but its top skill players will be new in their roles. All-district quarterback Marcus Weaver graduated after throwing for 1,321 yards. Herber ran for 236 yards as did departure Evan Daley who had 501 yards in what was a balanced backfield. Hunter Gerdes is also gone after 254 receiving yards. All-district tight end Mitch Bonow also departs after accruing 337 receiving yards and 41 tackles. Senior Kolton Riser is the lead returning rusher after rushing for 6.9 yards per carry for 214 yards.
Schilling will take over at quarterback, replacing the school's all-time passing leader in Weaver. Schilling has not thrown a pass on varsity.
L-A scored 19.5 points per game and WEM allowed 14.
The Bucs should be strong at linebacker as seniors Dylan Androli (53 tackles, 4 interceptions), Brant Melchert (63 tackles), Matthew Van Houdt (46 tackles) and Nolan Wetzel (35 tackles) are all back.
If WEM can limit L-A's run game, it should be in good shape against a new signal caller.
Key to the game
The Bucs are coming off a 9-2 season against what was a tougher schedule than in 2019. Their talent had a lot to do with their success, but so did valuing the football. WEM had one of the best turnover differentials in the state last year (+18). It turned it over three and seven times in its two losses and only four other times total the rest of the season.
Coach says
"I know they’re going to be sound. It’s not going to be anything like a give-me game there. We just have to play like we know how we can. I know they play a tough schedule down there against Caledonia and Chatfield. We’ll have to be ready to go." - WEM coach Mike Richards