Kenyon-Wanamingo got the rematch it wanted, and it nearly came away with a similarly desired result in Tuesday's Section 1A football quarterfinals.
After a close regular-season game at halftime against Randolph turned into a passing exhibition for the Rockets, fourth-seeded Randolph and fifth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo were paired up again in Randolph.
The Knights and Rockets entered halftime in a deadlock with 14 points apiece, but it was Randolph that prevailed 36-32 at the end of the night. Both teams scored five touchdowns, but Kenyon-Wanamingo converted on only one two-point attempt, while Randolph converted on 3 of 5 two-point attempts to separate itself.
Sophomore quarterback Will Van Epps was the driving offensive force for the Knights with 288 yards passing and three touchdowns. Laden Nerison caught six passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Steberg added two catches for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Randolph, meanwhile, finished with 249 yards rushing and another 239 yards through the air.
The Knights finish the season 3-6.