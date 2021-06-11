Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt won her heat of the 800-meter run during Thursday’s first day of the Section 1AA track and field championships at Lakeville South High School.
That qualified Gernandt for Saturday’s finals, and provides a chance to potentially qualify for state.
Overall, Gernandt posted the third-fastest time in the field at 2 minutes, 25.08 seconds to finish behind Rosemount’s Makayla Bishop (2:23.02) and Rochester Century’s Penelopea Gordon (2:23.32). The top two finishers from Saturday’s final earn a spot at the state meet, as well as any runner that finishes under the standard of 2:14.88.
Faribault’s other track qualifier was senior Taylor Day, who sped to seventh in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 11.53 seconds. Rosemount’s Gary Afram was the fastest prelim runner in 10.98 seconds, while Day was part of a cluster from second to ninth that was separated by a total of .31 seconds.
The state standard for the 100 is 11.00 seconds.
Faribault also earned a few podium finishes Thursday, with junior Devin Lockerby’s heave of 49 feet, 11 inches and senior Alex Leet’s of 46 feet, 9.75 inches good enough for third and seventh in the shot put. Both distances were marked as personal bests.
Senior Tanner Longhsore also achieved a personal-best height 11 feet, 6 inches to finish sixth in the pole vault.
Saturday’s second day not only features Gernandt and Day vying for a spot at state, but also the prelims and finals for the boys high jump, boys long jump, boys discus, girls pole vault, girls triple jump and girls shot put, and all four relays for both the boys and girls.
Lockerby and Leet enter the discus seeded seventh and eighth.