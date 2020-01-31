Thursday’s showdown at Faribault High School between the Falcons and the Northfield Raiders didn’t go the way the Falcons were hoping.
Both teams entered Thursday’s pivotal dual without a loss in the Big 9, but a banged-up Faribault team couldn’t keep pace with Northfield, and the Raiders left town with a 53-18 win while also claiming at least a share of the Big 9 Conference title.
The Falcons got off to a strong start when JT Hausen won a 15-0 technical fall in the 106-pound matchup, but Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster knew ahead of time that the Falcons would have some trouble matching up with the Raiders in a few different weight classes, which meant giving Northfield some easy points.
“It’s tough to beat a top five team when you know ahead of time that you’re going to have to give them 24 points,” Armbruster said. “This is probably our toughest stretch, and it started with Farmington last week and now we’ll face three ranked teams on Saturday in Plymouth, and then we still have Owatonna coming up. I’d say it’s definitely our toughest stretch, and we’ve got quite a few guys who are banged up or dealing with some other things.”
Armbruster hoped the Falcons would give the Raiders more of a challenge, but recent injuries, ailments and illnesses have hampered the Falcons over the last week or two. Among the Falcons who didn’t wrestle on Thursday were Marcos Ramirez (illness), Bryce Nolen (shoulder/elbow pain) and Riley Stoltz (ankle injury).
“It’s unfortunate, because this is when you want to be peaking, but we’re idling right now because we’ve got too many guys banged up,” Armbruster said. “We just have to get them healthy and get them back in the lineup and see what we can do after that.”
Armbruster said he and the rest of the coaches knew right away which matchups they’d be forfeiting points, but they maintained hope that the rest of the Falcons’ lineup could keep the score close.
Hausen did a good job of giving Faribault the early lead, but the Raiders responded with two big pins to take the lead, and the Falcons found themselves playing catch-up.
“JT came out and did exactly what we want our 106-pounder to do: he came out and sparked us,” Armbruster said. “He came and wrestled with great energy, and it was awesome.”
Northfield surged to a 12-5 lead with pins at 113 and 120, and Armbruster knew Gael Ramirez would have his work cut out for him in the 126-pound matchup against Northfield’s Chase Murphy, who's ranked No. 2 in Class AAA at 120 pounds.
“I was looking forward to seeing what we could do at 126 with Gael, who’s probably going to be a high seed at sections, and Murphy is probably going to be the No. 1 seed,” Armbruster said.
Ramirez lost the match in an 8-0 decision, but Armbruster said he “liked some of the things he saw,” while also acknowledging they had some cleanup work to do with Ramirez.
For Armbruster, the match of the night was the battle between DJ Saunders and Sam Holman at 132 pounds. The two went the distance, with Saunders finally prevailing in a 1-0 decision.
“Holman had a fantastic week last week, knocking off the No. 4 and the No. 2-ranked guys, so for DJ to pick up the win there was huge for us,” Armbruster said. “He’s been wrestling great all year and has been getting better and better, and I’m excited to see his postseason run.”
Saunders’ win reduced Northfield’s lead to 16-8, but the Falcons were open at 138, and the Raiders picked up a big pin at 145 to stretch their lead to 28-8.
Northfield’s Ethan Johnson (152) won a 19-6 major decision over Cael Casteel, and Jayce Barron (160) won a 5-0 decision over Chris Forcier to increase the Raiders’ lead to 35-8.
“Could we have maybe pushed some of our guys along?” Armbruster wondered afterward. “Maybe, but like I said, we’ve got three big matches on Saturday and I’d rather have them get healthy for the end of the year and for sections, because we still feel that we can make a run there. Yeah, a Big 9 title would have been really nice, but we just have to get healthy. That’s the bottom line.”
The final highlight of the night for the Falcons was Josh Oathoudt’s win at 170. Oathoudt faced Nick Mikula and dominated the match for a 23-9 major decision.
“Josh has been a hammer for us all year,” Armbruster said. “He’s been ranked at 152 all year, but if you go back and look, he’s wrestled every single match at 170 with the exception of one, which he wrestled at 182. He’s beaten just about everybody, including the No. 5, 6, 8 and 9 guys at 170. He’s been a hammer and he’s been wrestling really good.”
Faribault was open at 182 and also at 220 and heavyweight, while Northfield was open at 195, which resulted in the final score of 53-18.