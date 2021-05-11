Four shots separated the top three teams at Monday's Gopher Conference boys meet at Riverside Town and Country Club.
United South Central eked out the title with a team score of 172, while Blooming Prairie finished second with a 174 and Bethlehem Academy slotted into third with a 175.
The Cardinals were led by Brayden Larson's 42, while Oliver Linnemann shot a 43, and Elliot Smith and Willie Potter both finished with 45s to round out the scoring positions.
Both the boys and girls teams were back in action Tuesday afternoon at Faribault Golf and Country Club for another Gopher Conference meet.