A resounding victory over a conference rival made for a sweet ending to Bethlehem Academy’s best regular season in six years.
Swarming defense and pushing the offensive tempo at the right times allowed Bethlehem Academy (11-13, 6-11 Gopher Conference) to thump Blooming Prairie (15-10, 10-7 Gopher Conference) by a 52-39 score Friday in Faribault.
It was potentially the last home game of the season at Van Orsow Auditorium for the Cardinals, who project to be on the road or on neutral court throughout the Section 1A playoffs, which begin Feb. 22 and for BA on Feb. 24.
If so, that wasn’t a bad way to go out.
The Awesome Blossoms were the fifth Cardinals opponent held under 40 points in 2021-22.
“That is always our emphasis. We have to play defense. We’ve got to play together on the defensive end,” BA coach Scott Trump said. “You saw in the first half, for a three or four minute stretch we struggled to score the ball. They got to catch up a bit, our gap closed, but we’re always going to fall back on the defensive end.”
BA got off to a dream start. It held BP without a field goal for the opening 5 minutes, 9 seconds and built a 14-1 lead.
Freshman guard Anna Cohen scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half with a pair of 3-pointers. Despite having to briefly exit the game on two occasions in the second half due to her knee getting landed on by an opponent and a collision with an opponent that caused a bloody nose, Cohen returned to the floor both times.
“She’s a tough kid,” Trump said with a smile.
Junior guard Kate Trump was scoreless in the first half before erupting for three 3-pointers in the second half. Even when shots weren’t falling early, her impact was felt spearheading the defense. She pulled in five rebounds, all defensive, and blocked two shots.
“She’s so smart defensively. She takes care of everything around the hoop, the tough boards,” Scott Trump said. “She’s always fighting for position and if you look at her, she’s always working under the hoop. We build our defense from the paint out. We run our offense from the defensive board down the floor. If you don’t defensive board, you’re going to struggle to run the basketball. We want to run the basketball a little bit.”
Fleet of foot to lead transition opportunities is senior guard Mercedes Huerta. She followed Cohen with 11 points. Huerta led in the following categories with eight assists, six steals and fought amongst the trees to grab eight rebounds.
Almost to a fault, Huerta looks to create for others first.
“Mercedes is such a leader. I’ve been spoiled,” Scott Trump said. “I brought her over here at the three- or four- minute mark. She had a couple turnovers. They weren’t forced turnovers, they were just her trying to do something that wasn’t quite there and run a play for somebody. That’s the type of girl she is. She’s always thinking of the next play, the next pass, the next shot. You can’t teach that. She’s been that way as long as I’ve had her.”
The Cardinals didn't have smooth sailing for all 36 minutes.
Their hot start was extinguished by the Awesome Blossoms’ star senior guard, Bobbie Bruns.
The future Gustavus Adolphus Gustie poured in 15 of her game-high 21 points by halftime to lead BP all the way back to briefly take the lead at 27-26 with under a minute until the break.
BA countered with a controversial layup to beat the buzzer and regain a 28-27 advantage.
Perhaps that was the momentum swing BA needed to start the second half on fire like the first. Perhaps it was the hunger to salvage a season split and snap BP’s nine-game win streak in the series since 2017. BP won this season’s first meeting, 48-38, on Feb. 7.
However it happened, once up 33-31, the Cardinals mounted a 12-2 run to pull away for their sixth double-digit margin of victory this season. Six is as many total wins BA had in 2020-21, albeit in five fewer regular season games played due to the pandemic-shortened schedule.
“I think the ball pressure up top,” Huerta said of the key to slowing BP down. “When we played them up, we forced turnovers. It was hard for them. They run through the high post and it was hard to get it to them.”
Bruns was held to six points in the second half and no other Awesome Blossom had more than six points total.
“We know where she is on the court,” Huerta said. “She can sneak around, so we had to communicate where she was.”
Friday’s performance and a 55-48 win Tuesday at Medford give BA reasons to smile heading into the postseason.
“We want to continue the momentum and energy we had this week with two wins,” Huerta said.