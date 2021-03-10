As far as state experience goes, it's difficult to imagine a team or program with more than the Faribault Emeralds Dance Team.
When the Emeralds qualified for the Class AA state dance championships in both high kick and jazz at last Saturday's Section 1AA competition at Winona High School, it marked the program's 25th consecutive trip to state.
Even with those loads of experience, however, Faribault is just as green as every other team entering this season's state meet — which features jazz Friday and high kick Saturday — considering all the changes to the competition.
Each team only has one shot at each routine, with the preliminary round axed to shorten the timeframe of the event. Instead of the traditional site of Target Center, Edina High School is this season's host. And, maybe most noticeably, the typical raucous environment of the state dance meet will be much more muted this season, thanks to only a limited number of fans allowed in the building and most spectators watching the competition via a live stream.
"With the practice we've had with other competitions, we're kind of used to being quiet," Faribault captain Avalon Roberts said. "We also can't focus all on the fans, we need it to come from inside, too. I think it's a mindset, so if we go out there with the best mindset and ability we can pull it off just fine."
Roberts — along with Anna Behning, Baylee Pearson, Makayla Keilen and Maria Pierce — captained the Emeralds through the most atypical season in the program's history. Faribault was shut down from competition for two weeks at the start of the season with half the team and three captains needing to quarantine.
The Emeralds approached that hurdle in stride, clearing it to still win the Big 9 Conference title and qualify for state in both disciplines.
"It pushed us back a little bit, but I think we did a good job," Behning said.
"We only missed I think two competitions with quarantine," Pearson added, "but right after that we pretty much competed right away."
That crew of captains was also responsible for maintaining the team's dynamic through Zoom meetings in December, with each of them taking a turn to lead team-wide zooms each day of the week, while also in charge of mini-pods with one captain and four to five younger dancers.
All of that is why the Emeralds believe the changes and differences with this season's state tournament will not be an issue. As for the depleted energy in the building because of a lack of fans, Faribault's captains cite their experience competing in similar environments all season.
They've also developed techniques to ensure the energy remains high throughout routines, whether that's taking higher steps when walking around the floor, shouting words of encouragement or simply letting out a scream or two.
So far, those tactics have worked, and it resulted in pretty big collective screams after the Emeralds won the Big 9 Conference title and later qualified for state. That celebratory moment last Saturday was short lived, however, before Faribault embarked on a week of preparation with the goal of improving on last season's fourth-place finish in kick and preliminary round exit in jazz.
"It's very stressful up until the moment, and then it's like a big 'phew' before you have to get right back to work," Pearson said.