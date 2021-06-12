A blistering third lap helped Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt pull away from the pack Saturday afternoon at the Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South to finish in second place in the mile and qualify for this year's Class AA state championships.
Starting that third lap, Gernandt was at the front of a tightly-bunched pack of three to four runners competing for second place. By the end of that lap, Gernandt had comfortably pulled away to help her clock a time of 5 minutes, 17.48 seconds.
On top of Gernandt's state qualification, the Faribault boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed a combined seven podium finishes across the two-day Section 1AA meet.
Gernandt also finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:23.11. Devin Lockerby and Alex Leet finished third and seventh in the shot put Thursday afternoon, while Tanner Longshore notched sixth in Thursday's pole vault competition.
Faribault's other two podium finishes Saturday came courtesy of Taylor Day's dash to seventh place in the 100 in 11.37 seconds, and the 800 relay's eighth place finish.
The relay quartet of Day, Isaac Mata, AJ Worrall and Cristian Escobar Pearson notched a season-best time of 1:35.64 to barge onto the podium out of the first and slower heat, which the Falcons won by nearly a second.