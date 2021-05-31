Strong performances from Devin Lockerby and Alex Leet in the throwing events provided the base for a seventh-place finish for the Falcons on Friday in the Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall.
Faribault scored 75.5 points in the 12-team meet, while Rochester Mayo (273.5) won the team title ahead of Owatonna (246.5) and Rochester Century (224).
Leet finished second in the discus with a heave of 134 feet, 5 inches, and fifth in the shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 9 inches. Lockerby snagged second in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 8.75 inches.
Other individual point-scoring performances for the Falcons included Taylor Day's seventh-place sprint in the 100-meter dash, which he completed in 11.52 seconds, Cristian Escobar Pearson's eighth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 43.64 seconds, and Gael Ramirez' sixth-place finish in the pole vault with a clearance of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Faribault's 800 relay of Day, Escobar Pearson, Alex Sullivan and AJ Worrall also finished in fourth place, while the 1,600 relay of Henry Schonebaum, Owen Nesburg, Nick Holmberg and Thomas Malecha notched sixth place.
Faribault next comptes June 10 and June 12 at the Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South High School.