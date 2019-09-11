Sixteen days separate Faribault girls tennis' home opener and senior day.
An early schedule heavy with road matches has become even more grueling with two home dates getting rained out.
The original home opener Aug. 26 against Waseca was rescheduled to this Thursday when storms are back in the forecast.
The next scheduled home match didn't come until Monday in a non-conference match agaisnt Farmington. More rain.
That was rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
The long wait leading to Tuesday was all worth it. The Falcons (3-6, 1-5 Big 9) edged the Red Wing Wingers, 4-3, to snap a six-match losing streak.
Faribault's wins all came in straight sets and without tiebreakers. They were at No. 1 and 2 singles by Chau Truong and Kylie Petricka and No. 1 and 3 doubles Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud and Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson.
"Both were able to maintain control over their matches and did well moving their opponents around the court," said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson of the two solo winners. "Not feeling 100 percent today, Chau played a bit more reserved than she normally does and that style and strategy worked to her advantage allowing her opponent to make a lot of unforced errors.
"Kylie did well as long as she played her game. At times she got pulled into her opponent's style of pushing a few too many shots and this didn’t work as well for Kylie. Kylie had some great groundstrokes today which allowed her to control much of the match."
The comfortable pairing of Goodwin and Johnsrud allowed them to get off to a fast start.
"They had control of their match from the very first serve and briefly let Red Wing into the match," Anderson said. "Both Abby and Erica served well and had a strong net game. Abby and Erica also did well to see the court and placed the ball well today. This was a fun match to watch."
Jasinski and Storkson also had an entertaining match they took control of early.
"Rylie’s serving was extremely consistent and Kate did well at the next to put many balls away with well-placed shots," Anderson said. "Kate also did well at moving at the net creating enough distraction to mess with the Red Wing players and their shots. Kate and Rylie also had great hustle today and communicated well to cover the court allowing them to control most points."
At No. 4 singles, Stacie Petricka took the first set to a tiebreaker (7-5) and was praised for her aggressive play at the net.
No. 3 Rachel Bostwick lost 6-3, 6-3 but hung around late on several points.
No. 2 doubles Serena David and Hailey Reuvers played together for the first time. It showed in a 6-1 first set loss, but the two quickly settled in in the next set. Trailing 2-1 in the set, they forced a tiebreaker that extended to 15-13.
"One of the best moments I truly appreciated from their match today was when I came over to their court and they were down a set and down 1-2 games in the second set but they both had huge smiles on their face and were out playing every point with full effort and enjoying themselves on the court," Anderson said. "Regardless of the score, that is what tennis is all about — doing your best on the court and enjoying yourself and the game."
Faribault gains a home match on the schedule 4 p.m. Wednesday against Northfield, pending potential storms in the forecast. The two teams' originally scheduled meeting at an Aug. 20 Owatonna triangular was postponed due to rain.
Potential storms could also interfere with Faribault's next road trip 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea.
Faribault 4, Red Wing 3
Singles — No. 1 Chau Truong (F) def. Chloe Struss 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Kylie Petricka (F) def. Rachel Borgen 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Jenna Stewart (R) def. Rachel Bostwick 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 Alli Roe (R) def. Stacie Petricka 7-5, 6-1
Doubles — No. 1 Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud (F) def. Mya Benway/Graci Bettich 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Sydney Flack/Eliza Dinatale (R) def. Serena David/Hailey Reuvers 6-1, 7-6 (15-13); No. 3 Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson (F) def. Ella Bettich/Hannah Kosek 6-2, 6-1