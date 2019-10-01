Down 2-0 to an impressive-looking St. Peter team with 7:11 remaining in the first half Monday, the Faribault boys soccer team’s chances of remaining undefeated in section play were in jeopardy.
Then Khadar Farah happened.
The senior midfielder scored not one, not two, but three goals to punch his first-ever hat trick, leading the Falcons (10-3-1 overall, 5-3-1 conference) varsity boys soccer team to a resounding 4-3 win over its Section 2A rival.
St. Peter came out of the gates looking sharp. They were in control of the ball, and goalkeeper Jaden Neubauer was locking down their side of the net.
With 33:54 remaining, senior Ridwan Jeh put the Saints up 1-0 with a through ball goal off an assist from sophomore Cooper Dean. Just a few minutes later, junior Seth Reicks extended their lead off a goal from the right wing.
“We came out really flat and spotted them a couple of goals right away in the first 10 minutes,” said Faribault head coach Brendan Cox. “The heat, change, and schedule took us a little bit to get going.”
After 20-plus minutes passed by, the Farah show took over. With 7:11 remaining in the first half, Farah netted a through goal to make it a 2-1 game.
The two played evenly for the next 20-plus minutes. Then, with 22:05 left in the second half, Abdimutalib Abdullahi scored on a wild free kick from 40-feet out that bounced in under the arms of Neubauer.
The Falcons, once again, showed resilience among adversity in coming back and creating a tie game.
“Our boys have really worked on the mentality of coming back, staying patient, and playing until the end,” Cox said. “If there’s time on the clock, we still have time to get back into it.”
St. Peter continued to fight, moving the ball well and getting shots on goal. With 15:05 remaining, Ridwan Jeh scored his second goal of the night, powering home a header from the corner from Logan Moe.
With only 5:14 remaining and Faribault’s chances dwindling, Farah pulled out a trick he said he’s had up his sleeve for a while now. Moving to his left a few feet from the net, the senior received a pass from Eddie Solis, and Farah used a corner back wheel kick to tie the game once again.
“I learned that move from Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Farah, who actually models his game after Lionel Messi.
Faribault and St. Peter, each not able to scratch across a goal in the final minutes, headed to overtime. After a scoreless first half of OT, the Falcons were driving up the field when the ref threw up his arms for a critical handball penalty on St. Peter. The Falcons had a chance to win it on a penalty kick. Guess who they chose to kick it.
Farah lined up for the victory and sliced it on the right half of the net for the infamous soccer hat trick preserving the Falcons undefeated (6-0) record in section play.
“The boys battled back, which has kind of been the theme this year. Making sure we can bend, but not break,” head coach Brendan Cox said. “They stuck together and figured out what they had to do. It was a good team win today. I was really happy with how they came back.”
Farah’s first-ever hat trick, he stepped up like a true senior.
“St. Peter recognized he had some strengths that we could expose with their defense,” Cox said. “All in all, he worked really hard on top. He stepped up when he needed to and put guys on his back. He had the hot foot.”
While Faribault came out victorious, St. Peter looked as sharp as their 9-3-2 record coming in indicated.
“It was two of the top teams in the sections so it should be a game like that,” St. Peter head coach George Schoenborn said. “I was really proud of how our guys battled the whole way, no matter what the score was.”
St. Peter was missing two captains tonight, senior Daniel Nadeau and junior Yahye Mohamed. Schoenborn said the two were missed but credited Faribault for taking advantage of its opportunities.
“They were fortunate and got some opportunities in the game they took advantage of and made the most of. We were missing our two players tonight, but it was a good game. There’s a reason they are one of the top teams in the section as well.”
Faribault has two more to play in the regular season, Tuesday at Mankato West and Thursday at home vs. Northfield. St. Peter looks to bounce back at home vs. Waseca 6:45 p.m. Thursday.