At Saturday’s Mankato East Cougar Relays, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team finished fifth out of six teams buoyed by its strong performance on the diving board.
With every event at the meet needing to be a relay, the trio of Miller Munoz, Kiya Schenider and Lorelei Weston combined to lift Faribault to second in the event, with Munoz’s score of 179.80 the top individual mark of the day.
“Cougars is a relay meet and we go to it to enjoy the different format,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our divers stepped it up and combined as a ‘relay’ ended up second in the meet.”
The 300 medley relay of Karly Flom, Monica Albers and Olivia Fisher finished fourth, as did the 300 backstroke relay of Hallie Taghon, Flom and MacKenzie Miner.
Ava Nelson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Jillian Huberty and Flom closed the meet with a fourth-place finish in the traditional 400 freestyle relay.
Two days prior to that, the Falcons traveled Thursday night to Rochester Mayo for a dual meet.
Wray-Raabolle won the 50 freestyle in 28.04 seconds, while Nelson sped to third in 28.45 seconds.
Those two were also lightning quick in the 100 freestyle, in which Wray-Raabolle won in 1:00.63 and Nelson was close behind in second in 1:02.67.
The trio of Albers, Olivia Fisher and Morgan Klumb also all posted season-best times in the 100 breaststroke as an additional highlight for the Falcons.
“I thought the girls swam well considering that they are tired from practice and dry land training,” Fuller said.
Faribault next travels to Albert Lea on Thursday night.