GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown thrived from behind the arc — while Medford struggled — in Thursday's 70-34 victory in Waterville. The Buccaneers drained 10 of 20 3-point attempts compared to a 2 of 10 mark for the Tigers to help them start to expand on a 35-24 halftime lead.
WEM (12-2) was led by 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists from senior Toryn Richards, in addition to 15 points via Ellie Ready and 13 points provided by senior Kylie Pittmann.
Medford (7-4), meanwhile, was led by Catrina Herr's nine points and Andrea Bock's eight points.
WEM next travels Friday to play at Class A No. 3 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (14-0) in a clash between the top two teams in Section 2A, while Medford visits Maple River (6-7) on Monday night.
BOYS HOCKEY
After a quick bit of rescheduling when Thursday's original game against Austin was cancelled, Faribault was able to breeze past North Branch 8-2 at Faribault Ice Arena.
Lucas Linnemann and Jordan Nawrocki both scored twice for the Falcons, who also received goals from Zach Siegert, Grady Goodwin, Luke Vinar and Blake Vinar.
Goodwin added a pair of assists, while Owen Nesburg, Justin Drevlow and Keaton Ginter also dished out to assists, and each of Brody Pavel, Oliver Linnemann, Siegert and Kory Johnson finished with one assist.
Senior Jack Knutson and sophomore Maclain Weasler both played a period and a half in net for the Falcons (7-5-2).
Faribault stays at home Saturday for another non-conference and non-section game against Windom (10-4).