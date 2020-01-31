Grant McBroom had himself one heck of a night Thursday. The senior basketball star erupted for a season-high 41 points, helping the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team to a comfortable 63-47 win against Hayfield.
The Bucs needed overtime to edge the Vikings 72-71 back on Dec. 13, but Thursday’s game was never really in doubt, as McBroom was 8-for-8 from the floor in the first half and then started the second half with a pair of 3-pointers before finally missing his first basket of the night.
After a second miss, McBroom drained four 3-pointers in a row and tacked on a basket from inside the arc after that. He tallied 24 points in the second half after scoring 17 in the first half. All told, he sunk seven 3-pointers in the game and was also a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Cole Kokoschke finished with eight points for the Bucs, followed by Nick LeMeiux with six, Dylan Androli with five and Zack Sticken with three.
Still ranked No. 5 in Class A, the Bucs have now won 10 in a row and are 17-1 on the season, which includes a perfect 9-0 record in the Gopher Conference. They’re set to take on the struggling Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (1-16 overall, 0-8 Gopher Conference) on Monday in Faribault.