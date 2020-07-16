Union Hill starter Joe Becker twirled a gem Wednesday against Faribault to help the Bulldogs to a 5-1 win in Union Hill.
Becker limited the Lakers (2-3, 2-2 DRS) to one unearned run on two hits. Becker struck out 12 and walked one in a complete game victory.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1 DRS) got a run in the first inning when Conrad Masberg singled to score Sean O’Neill.
Faribault tied the game in the top of the fourth after Matt Lane reached on an error, reached third on Mike Carpentier’s double and scored on a double play when Carpentier was doubled up on second on a fly ball to center field.
The Lakers didn’t get their second hit until the top of the eighth inning when Porter Sartor hit a lead-off double. Faribault stranded him there as Becker struck out the side to end the inning.
Union Hill took a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning when O’Neill hit a lead-off double, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a double that also scored Will Busch, who walked with one out. Jack Becker’s double brought in another run to give the Bulldogs some breathing room.
Union Hill added another run in the bottom of the eighth when Busch drew a lead-off walk, moved to third on a single and scored on an error with two outs to give them a 5-1 lead.
Matt Lane went six innings in his start for the Lakers and he allowed four runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. Joey Grote threw the final two innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit. He walked two and struck out three.
Faribault faces Webster Sunday at 2 p.m. in Webster.