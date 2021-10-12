A third-set hiccup didn't derail the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team Monday night against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, as the Knights (10-2, 7-1 Gopher Conference) quickly recovered to register a 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13 victory.
Tessa Erlandson was active offensively and defensively with a team-high 15 kills in addition to a team-high 20 digs. Julia Dahl added 17 digs, Rachel Ryan provided 15 digs and Josi Quam notched 13 digs to also help limit NRHEG (13-11, 5-4) offensively. At the net, Stella Rechtzigel and Norah Rechtzigel both notched a pair of block aces, while Erlandson and Leah Berg both added one block ace apiece.
Berg also tallied 11 kills, while Quam sneakily finished with eight digs to go with her team-high 23 assists and team-high five aces. Carmen Nerison also added 16 assists and nine digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next travels Thursday to play at Randolph (2-13, 1-7).