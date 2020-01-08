The K-W girls basketball team returned to action Tuesday evening after more than a week off. The Knights were hoping for better results against the Triton Cobras, but Triton turned its 10-point lead at the half into a 15-point win, defeating K-W by a score of 71-56.
Both teams were coming off recent losses to Blooming Prairie, currently ranked No. 5 in Class 1A. The Cobras lost 66-58 on Friday, while the Knights lost a heartbreaker to the Blossoms on Dec. 28 when Blooming Prairie hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 47-46.
The Knights (4-8 overall, 1-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) had largely been trending in the right direction, as their defense had held their last three opponents to 50 points or less, but they were unable to contain the Cobras (8-4, 2-0 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division). Brylee Iverson in particular gave the Knights trouble with 27 points, while Holly Kubat scored 11 and Kendra Petersohn and Sydney Gilliland each scored 10.
Megan Mattson and Riley Dummer both scored 13 for K-W, while Sydney Burow finished with 12 and Julianna Boyum added eight.