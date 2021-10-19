Game: WEM (3-4) at NRHEG (3-4), 7 p.m., Wednesday.
Last week: The Buccaneers were unable to keep pace with Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in a 40-20 loss, while the Panthers fell 42-20 against Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie.
Last matchup: These two teams last played twice in 2018, when WEM claimed a 48-6 victory in the regular season and NRHEG won 46-6 in the Section 2AA championship.
1. NRHEG might enter Wednesday’s regular-season finale under .500, but the Panthers have been one of the top teams in the Mid Southeast White Subdistrict this season. After losing its first game 33-12 at Mayer Lutheran, NRHEG lost by a combined two points against St. Clair/Loyola and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. Perhaps the most impressive result, though, was last week’s 22-point loss against Blooming Prairie. That was just the second time this season the Awesome Blossoms won by less than 27 points.
2. WEM, meanwhile, is looking to rebuild some positive momentum entering the postseason. After beating Medford on Oct. 1 to move to 3-2, the Buccaneers lost back-to-back blowouts against St. Clair/Loyola and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. In the most recent loss against GFW, WEM did start to register some positive offensive movement against a defense that had allowed just a combined 66 points in its first five games that didn’t involve Blooming Prairie. A fair amount of that production came through the air as well, as freshman quarterback Preston Grams continued his assimilation to varsity football with a pair of touchdown passes to Domanik Paulson.
3. It’s been a bit of a revolving door under center for NRHEG, which has received a passing touchdown this season from three different players. Porter Peterson has been the most-frequent passer, as he’s 34-for-72 for 552 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in four games. He’s been a running back the last three games, however, with both of Charlie Nissen and Tyrone Wilson manning quarterback last week for the Panthers. The drumbeat of the offense, however, is running back Andrew Phillips. In seven games this season, he’s carried the ball 98 times for 665 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The only two times he’s not topped 100 yards rushing were in losses against Mayer Lutheran and St. Clair/Loyola.
4. No matter the result Wednesday, both these teams are likely headed on the road for the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs. Based on the Quality Results Formula (QRF) from minnesota-scores.net, WEM is ranked No. 38 in Class AA and NRHEG is No. 39, with both teams also possessing identical 1-2 records against section opponents. The winner Wednesday likely ends up as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team section, while the loser likely draws the No. 6 or 7 seed in the section playoffs.