Friday night’s boys basketball game between WEM and Hayfield was the type of game that any high school basketball fan would find thrilling. Both teams were undefeated coming into the game, and both teams fought hard to stay that way, as overtime was needed to decide the outcome.
In the end, WEM came away with the overtime win by a score of 72-71 in front of its home crowd. The Bucs trailed at halftime by a score of 38-35 but pulled even with the Vikings at the end of the second half and nipped them in overtime, six points to five. WEM improved to 5-0 overall while Hayfield dropped to 3-1.
Grant McBroom had another dominant game for the Buccaneers with 35 points along with a team-high eight rebounds. Domanik Paulson scored 13 points, while Zack Sticken and Cole Kokoschke scored 12 each.
If the Bucs had one weakness on Friday it was at the free throw line, where they finished 11 of 21. Both teams, however, were extremely impressive when it came to shooting the three, as the Bucs made nine of 23 while the Vikings sunk 11 of 24.
The difference came in overall shooting percentage, where WEM was extremely efficient, making 17 of its 28 shots (61%). Hayfield shot 45% on the night — a still impressive number, but not quite as impressive as the Bucs’ overall performance on offense.