Kenyon-Wanamingo had a chance to wrestle its way into first place in the Hiawatha Valley League Conference standings on Thursday night with a dual at Class AA No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville.
The KoMets came into the dual with an overall record of 12-1 and a perfect 8-0 record in the HVL. The Knights, meanwhile, came in at 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
The outcome was far from what K-W was hoping for, as the KoMets proved worthy of their No. 3 ranking in a dominating 69-6 win.
Gavin Johnson nearly got the Knights out to an early lead in the 106-pound matchup but ultimately fell 2-0 in overtime to Dominic Mann.
As it turned out, Kasson-Mantorville was just getting warmed up. The KoMets won the next three matches via fall, while Logan Vaughn (ranked No. 4 at 132) had to settle for a 15-1 decision over K-W’s Dillon Bartel.
The Knights picked up their only points of the night after Alec Johnson (138) quickly pinned Henry Paulson, but it was all K-M after that.
The KoMets’ Tanner Paulson (ranked No. 10 at 145) and Carlos Ruffo (ranked No. 1 at 152) won back-to-back matches via technical fall and K-M won via fall at 160 and 182, with another win via technical fall sandwiched in between at 170.
The last match of the night was the 220-pound matchup, where K-M’s Patrick Kennedy (ranked No. 1 at 182) won via technical fall over Carter Quam (ranked No. 7 in Class A at 220 pounds).