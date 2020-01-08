MSAD boys basketball falls on the road to Immanuel Lutheran
In their first game of the new year, the MSAD Trojans’ boys basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Immanuel Lutheran in a 51-21 defeat. The Trojans (0-7) are still searching for their first win of the season, but head coach Lance Gonzalez was optimistic about the progress they’ve made.
“We were playing much better and we saw more ball movement on offense,” Gonzalez said. “We also didn’t commit a lot of turnovers tonight. There are many things that we can improve in our game, but rebounding is the No. 1 on my list. Otherwise, the players are starting to understand and get comfortable with my system.”
Benny Dow led the Trojans with 11 points, while Yahir Sanchez-Araujo had six and Jonathan Mejia scored four.
Immanuel Lutheran defeats MSAD Trojans in girls basketball
The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team returned to action Tuesday evening with a road game against Immanuel Lutheran and fell by a score of 54-18.
The Trojans are now 2-6 on the year and looking to get back into a rhythm after a long winter break.
“We lost against a very good Immanuel Lutheran team,” MSAD head coach Ryan Hastings said. “They were conditioned and fundamentally sound. We had to shake off the rust from our two-week layoff.”
Dalina Schwartz had 11 of the Trojans’ 18 points and also had six rebounds in the game. Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez scored four points and Esther Olakunle nabbed five rebounds.