FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray. The person told the Associated Press about the agreements on Monday, March 23, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the deals will not be official until Treadwell and McCray pass physicals. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)