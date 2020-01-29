After building a seven-point halftime lead, the United South Central boys basketball team kept Bethlehem Academy at bay in the second half of Tuesday's game, winning by a score of 62-50.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager felt the Cardinals played better than they did Friday against Blooming Prairie and Monday against JWP.
“We played a much better defensive game tonight. We had a game plan and stuck with it,” Hager said. “However, we need to keep improving our defensive intensity and cut down on our turnovers.”
BA’s turnovers spoiled another strong performance by Kade Robb, who paced the team with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. JJ Malecha tallied 10 points and also grabbed seven rebounds, while Bo Dienst finished with nine points and three rebounds and Elliot Smith scored six and finished with three rebounds.
Justin Simones contributed five points, Mitchell Schuenke chipped in four points and Jack Jandro finished with three points and had three rebounds.
The Cardinals (1-16 overall, 0-8 Gopher Conference) shot 39% in the game, but the Rebels (7-9, 4-4 Gopher Conference) were just a little better at 43%.
BA’s next game is at Medford (5-11, 3-6 Gopher Conference) on Friday.