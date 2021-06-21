Faribault's 13A Travel Baseball Team recently finished 2nd place at the Owatonna Tournament. Returning a core player group in their third season together, this 13A team continues making strides to provide Faribault a strong future of upcoming youth baseball players. With a current overall record of 13 wins and 2 losses, they are positioned atop the Region 3 13A division of the Metro Baseball League with a divisional record of 8-1. The Owatonna Tournament success has earned the team a spot in the 2021 13A MBT State Championship in Rochester July 9- 11.
The team has two remaining home games at 6 p.m. June 22, 29 at Alexander. Faribault Youth Baseball Association supports the participation and growth of the game of baseball in Faribault. See the FYBA website at faribaultbaseball.com for additional details and to get involved. FYBA continues to seek more engagement from families in our community.