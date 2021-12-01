Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Tyler Kaus, 4th year.
Assistant coaches: Dan Lemcke, Jared LaFrance.
ROSTER
Rylee Pelant, senior, guard
Riley Sammon, senior, wing/post
Annmarie Weller, senior, post
Jenessa Baumgarten, junior, guard
Hannah Bruns, junior, post
Lydia Ell, junior, post
Jordan Green, junior, guard
Molly Snesrud, junior, guard
Addyson Taylor, junior, guard
Emma Woratschka, junior, post
Alayna Atherton, sophomore, post
Claire Bohlen, sophomore, wing
Kylie LaFrance, sophomore, guard
Josie Volkmann, sophomore, guard
KEY PLAYERS
We are in the unique situation this year in that we graduated 11 seniors last year, eight of which played a majority of our minutes! We will have five new starters and have to replace about 95% of our scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, etc. from last season. We have a couple girls that have dressed the last couple of years and are ready to take on bigger roles. Addyson Taylor, Rylee Pelant and Riley Sammon have dressed the last couple seasons and will compete with Jordan Green, Jenessa Baumgarten, Kylie LaFrance, Claire Bohlen and Josie Volkmann to give us key minutes out of our guards and wings. Lydia Ell, Annmarie Weller, Emma Woratschka, Hannah Bruns and sophomore Alayna Atherton will all battle for minutes at post for us. Each of our girls can bring something a little bit different, so the key will be finding how it all fits together and continuing to improve and grow as the season progresses!
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Kinda covered it a little above – since we’ve got a whole new team it’ll be exciting to see who steps up into bigger roles for us! We’ll be expecting our older girls that have a little bit of experience to be leaders for us and for our younger girls to catch on quickly and be ready make a big impact. The potential is there for us to have a successful season if we all work together and keep getting better!
2020-21 RECAP
18-4 overall record, Gopher conference champions (13-1)
Section 2A Runner-Up (South Sub-Section Champions)
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Even with an almost entirely new team, we are expecting to have a successful season! We feel we have some girls that are ready to step into much bigger roles and have success in those roles. It may take us some time to get things up to speed, but our goal and expectation is to be a tough team to beat.
COMPETITION
It’s an exciting time in our conference with it expanding! On our side of the conference, NRHEG has the most returning talent with a couple of all-conference performers back in Stork and Schultz. Medford also returns a couple of nice pieces and Maple River was a young team last year that will have some key players back. We expect to find ourselves right in the race this year if we come together as a team. On the other side, Hayfield has a good young core coming back and should find themselves back among the top teams. Blooming Prairie graduated a couple of big players (conference MVP Megan Oswald among them) but PG Bobbie Bruns is a very nice player coming back for her senior year. I’m not overly familiar with some of the new teams to our conference (Triton, Randolph, K-W) so it’ll be exciting to get to match up with them as well!
Moving back up to 2AA, I would think Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial would return as the favorites. They graduated two excellent players but return a couple all-conference performers (Harazin, Flack). Waseca is always a tough squad to a player and then some of our conference teams I already mentioned should be in the mix as well. On the other side, defending section champ Glencoe-Silver Lake looks to be strong again as well as Belle Plaine. We’d like to see us be right in the mix with some of those teams at the end of the year and I think have that potential to come together and be a tough team to beat.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — WEM at Mayer Lutheran
Friday, Dec. 3 — Maple River at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — WEM at St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10-Saturday, Dec. 11 — Glencoe-Silver Lake tournament
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — WEM at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Randolph at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — United South Central at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — WEM at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 — WEM at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — WEM at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — NRHEG at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — WEM at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — WEM at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — WEM at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Hayfield at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Medford at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — WEM at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Bethlehem Academy at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Minnesota Valley Lutheran at WEM, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at WEM, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Lake Crystal/Wellcome-Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — WEM at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Gopher Conference championship, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Belle Plaine at WEM, 7:15 p.m.