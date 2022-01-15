The Tri-City United Fishing Club is among a growing number of high school fishing clubs.
The one-year-old club is one of more than 23,000 in the country.
In their second outing, the club ventured out Jan. 8 on Shields Lake in Shieldsville for the day long Ice Fishing Extravaganza.
Nine members of the club, plus siblings which brought it to 15 total students from TCU, bounced around between spear houses, angling houses and tip-ups. There were five permanent houses and three portables for the fishing club.
They caught three northerns ranging from 26 to 28 inches long and about 50 small perch 6 inches or less.
TCU Board Member Charlie Mach, who provided his 6-hole wheel house and caught one of the northerns along with his German exchange student son Jan Moeller in his first time ice fishing, said, "We're just trying to get kids on the water, soft water or ice, to try and get them to go fishing instead of playing videos and on their phone."
The club has close to 20 club members, including two girls.
Their first outing was last August on open water at Volney Lake, near Le Center, where they caught northern, bass and panfish.
The students are glad to have the club.
"I like that I can learn how to do a lot more things, like I learned how to finesse fish a lot better with smaller bait," said freshman Dylan Frank, 15. "It's fun and interesting.
"You get to meet a lot of new people and make new friends. And I learned a couple of new lakes around here that I never really fished before like Lake Volney where we fished two or three times this summer. It's now one of my favorite lakes. I caught his personal best northern there this fall, a 31-incher."
Freshman Jonathan Farrell, 15, also enjoys fishing with different people and learning different ways to fishing.
Two or three students in a random drawing and a captain fished in each boat, so they got to know each other.
"That's four different people you get to experience how they operate," Farrell said. "It's really fun. You get to experience different ways of fishing and different techniques and ways to catch fish. I learned where to target each species. such as sunfish in the spring you want to find beds and they slowly move out toward deeper water in the spring."
Sophomore Jackson Flicek, 16, also said the club is a good way to learn. About a half dozen of the members had never fished before.
"We've done a lot of award givings for catching fish and fishing with new people," Flicek said.
Flicek prefers open water fishing to ice fishing, but he said, "I love them both. I love being outdoors. I've been fishing my whole life. It's a challenge.
Fishing since he could walk and hold a fishing rod, Farrell said, "I like being able to fight the fish. I prefer ice fishing. It's more of a challenge, but it's easier in a way. It's a lot more comfortable as long as you have a warm house or a warm day."
Fishing since age 3 or 4, Frank said, "It's relaxing and exciting at the same time. I prefer open water. I've done it more. I've only been ice fishing for like two years. It's easier to choose spots and try something new, and you can cover water quicker."
Next year the club plans to form varsity and junior varsity teams to compete in bass fishing tournaments against other schools.