The Faribault wrestling team’s strong season continued Thursday night. The Falcons hosted the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the United South Central Rebels in a triangular and dominated both teams, first defeating the Rockets 70-12 and then beating the Rebels 52-21.
JT Hausen started the night by catching the Rockets’ Brody Robison in a headlock in the 106-pound matchup and pinning him in 1:30. Faribault’s Elliott Viland received a forfeit at 113, while Isaac Yetzer (120) pinned Devonte Jones in 1:05 to push the lead to 18-0.
Gael Ramirez (126) needed just 56 seconds to pin Evan Hanson and DJ Saunders (132) received a forfeit, allowing the Falcons to stretch their lead to 30-0.
The Falcons gave a few points back to the Rockets when they were open at 138, but Alex Hoy (145) fought to win a 12-2 major decision over Dustin Bengston, and things really picked up at 152 when Bryce Nolen pinned Tyler Bertschinger in 3:25.
Nolen's pin was the first of four in a row for the Falcons, as Chris Forcier slotted into the varsity lineup at 160 and cruised to a pin against Emmitt Clark in just 49 seconds, while Josh Oathoudt (170) pinned Amir Omrahl in 1:27.
Marcos Ramirez picked up the fourth straight pin for the Falcons by outlasting Ronaldo De Jesus in the 182-pound matchup, finally getting the fall at 5:34 to increase Faribault’s lead to 60-6.
Dylan Lippert (195) and Gabe Shatskikha (220) both received forfeits, and the Falcons were open at HWT, making for a final score of 70-12.
The USC Rebels managed a few more points than the Rockets did, but they, too, proved to be no match for the Falcons.
JT Hausen again gave the Falcons the early lead by wrestling his way to a 3-0 decision over Byron Getchell, but the Rebels took a brief lead after that when Bryce Sonnek (113) pinned Elliott Viland in 1:59.
The Falcons took the lead for good after the 120-pound matchup, as Isaac Yetzer dominated Janis Baumgartner for a quick fall in just 22 seconds.
At 126 Gael Ramirez fought his way to a 12-3 major decision over Ethan Elvebak to increase Faribault’s lead to 13-6, and the Rebels forfeited to Cooper Leichtnam at 132 and to DJ Saunders at 138, allowing the Falcons to surge to a 25-6 lead.
Alex Hoy (145) was dominant in his match, pinning Konner Harpestad in just 58 seconds, while Bryce Nolen had his hands full at 152 but hung on to win a 5-4 decision over Micah Hamson.
The Rebels forfeited to George Soto at 160, and Josh Oathoudt picked up another big Falcons’ win at 170 by pinning Matt Beyer in 2:30.
Marcos Ramirez (182) fought hard but lost a close 4-1 decision to Jacob Billings, but the Falcons rebounded at 195, where Dylan Lippert dominated Collin Van Cleave, ending up with the pin in just 40 seconds.
USC scored the final 12 points of the dual, as Mason Elvebak (220) pinned Gabe Shatskikha in just 33 seconds and the Falcons were then open at HWT, but the Falcons were the ones celebrating in the end.
Faribault is now 18-1 on the season and a perfect 8-0 in the Big 9 Conference.