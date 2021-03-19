The Faribault wrestling team qualified five individuals into Saturday's Section 1AAA/2AAA individual regional state preliminary at 9 a.m. Saturday at Farmington High School.
The five wrestlers that advanced did so by either winning their first two matches to move into what in past years is the section championship match, but this year meant either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed out of the section based on which wrestler was seeded higher starting the day.
If a wrestler was awarded the No. 3 or No. 4 seed out of the section, that means they advanced to the third-place match.
Advancing out of the state preliminary tournament is similar to how a wrestler typically advances out of the section tournament. Each bracket has eight entrants.
The two ways to advance to state are either by winning the bracket with three straight wins, or through finishing second. That can be done through a true second match between the loser of the championship match and winner of the third-place match, or if those two have already wrestled against each other that day, the winner of the first meeting advances to state.
BO BOKMAN
In the 106-pound weight class, Bo Bokman advanced out of the Section 1AAA tournament thanks to a first-round 12-4 major decision against Rochester Mayo's Adam Buenger, and then a 10-0 major decision in the consolation semifinals against Austin's Nick Asmus.
That earned Bokman the third seed out of Section 1AAA entering Saturday's state prelim tournament. The eighth grader is set to wrestle in the first round against Apple Valley's Austin Laudenbach, who is ranked fifth in the state and enters with a 21-3 record.
Bokman sports a 22-3 record and is ranked No. 9 in the state.
JT HAUSEN
JT Hausen didn't even need to wrestle a full period to move on to the regional state preliminary tournament as the No. 1 seed. Hausen received a first-round bye in the seven-wrestler 113-pound bracket.
Then, Hausen pinned Northfield's Keith Harner in 1 minute, 9 seconds to advance to the section final and secure his spot in the state prelims.
In Farmington, Hausen will face off in the first round against Rosemount's Liam Anderson, who enters with a 15-10 record as the No. 4 seed out of Section 2AAA.
Hausen, ranked No. 10 in the state, can potentially face top-ranked and undefeated Blake West of Shakopee in the championship round. No other top 10 wrestlers are in the bracket.
ELLIOT VILAND
Elliot Viland entered the Section 1AAA tournament as the No. 2 seed in the 120-pound weight class and held that ranking thanks to a first-round pin of Rochester Century's Nade Ellingson and a 6-3 decision against Rochester Mayo's Ben Timmerman to secure the second slot out of the section.
Viland, ranked seventh in the state, starts Saturday with a match against Burnsville's Ayden Ripplinger, who's 17-6 this season. The competition stiffens from there, with a potential second-round match against Lakeville North's top-ranked Jore Volk.
On the other side of the bracket, Owatonna's third-ranked Cael Robb and Shakopee's ninth-ranked AJ Smith can potentially meet in the second round.
GAEL RAMIREZ
Senior Gael Ramirez battled back from a second-round defeat in the 145-pound weight class to still advance to the regional state prelims.
After a first-round win by technical fall, Ramirez dropped a tight 5-3 decision against Northfield's Gavin Anderson to send him into the consolation bracket. There, Ramirez secured a 6-4 decision against Rochester Mayo's Dustin Bengston to lock up the No. 3 seed out of Section 1AAA.
Ramirez has his work cut out for him Saturday, which starts with a first-round match against Shakopee's Riley Quern, who's lost only four times this season and is ranked No. 10 at 152.
New Prague's second-ranked Nick Novak looms on the other side of the bracket, although he is the only other ranked wrestler in the weight class besides Quern.
GEORGE SOTO
George Soto's path out of the 182-pound bracket was likely the most dramatic advancement for the Falcons.
In the first round, the sophomore earned a 5-3 decision against Winona's Andrew Meyer after nothcing an escape and a takedown in the final 30 seconds before allowing a last-second escape.
After a 7-1 loss against Northfield's Jayce Barron in the second round, Soto again used a takedown in the final 30 seconds to secure a 4-3 decision against Albert Lea's Kadin Indrelie in the consolation semifinal to grab the No. 3 seed out of the section.
In the first round Saturday, Soto squares off against Eastview's seventh-ranked Nathan Langer.