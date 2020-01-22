The Hope Academy boys basketball team led Bethlehem Academy by seven points multiple times in the second half of Tuesday’s basketball game. BA came into the game still searching for its first win of the season, and at times Tuesday’s game felt like another one that might end up slipping away.
But the Cards erased a 67-60 lead down the stretch by going on a 9-0 run in the game’s final four minutes, culminating in a soft floater by JJ Malecha with only about 7.5 seconds left to put the Cardinals ahead 69-67. The Lions got the ball back one more time, but their final shot was well off the mark, thus leading to a celebration by the Cardinal players and their fans.
Malecha had brought the crowd to its feet a few minutes earlier when he drove into the lane, made his shot and drew a foul. His basket had pulled the Cards within one at 67-66, and his ensuing free throw tied it up with just 1:35 left to play.
When the final buzzer sounded, the crowd really let loose.
“It was crazy,” Bethlehem Academy junior Kade Robb said. “When you think about the 7-point deficit, you just have to take it one possession at a time and just keep going down the court, running our offense and playing strong defense. On that last basket, I passed it to JJ, and he took it right in there and that’s exactly what we wanted. It was a clutch shot, and it was just great to have the crowd celebrating with us.”
Robb helped generate some early momentum for the Cardinals (1-13) with a pair of first half 3-pointers that kept the score close. The Cards eventually took their first lead, at 14-13, on a putback shot off the glass from Justin Simones with 11:20 left in the first half.
The two teams traded points for the next several minutes after that, with Malecha sinking a pair of free throws to put BA back ahead 20-18 with 8:25 left before halftime.
A short while later, the Lions sunk a 3-pointer to tie it back up at 23-23, but Robb drove into the paint, made a basket and drew a foul in the process. He drained the and-one free throw, and just like that the Cards were up 26-23.
Elliot Smith made a pair of free throws to put BA up 28-25 with 5:52 left in the half, and Bo Dienst then hit a huge 3-pointer to stretch BA’s lead to five, at 33-28, with just over four minutes remaining.
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Lions went on a quick 11-0 run to take a 39-33 lead, and when halftime rolled around, they’d extended their lead to 44-37.
But the start of the second half belonged to the Cardinals. Instead of letting their opponent pull away, they pulled themselves together and got right back in it, eventually retaking a one-point lead with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
“I’m really proud of the boys for battling back,” BA coach Melissa Hager said. “We talk about every game being a new chance and a new opportunity, and we preach that every possession is an opportunity, and I felt like they worked really hard to seize those opportunities all night. They worked hard to create a lot of those situations and took advantage of the opportunities they were given, and it showed as we were able to come back from a couple of deficits.”
The Cardinals turned in their most complete performance on offense all season, with Simones, Robb, Malecha and Dienst all reaching double digits in points. Simones led the team with 21, followed by Robb with 16, Malecha with 15 and Dienst with 14. Robb also finished with eight assists and five rebounds in the game, while Simones had six rebounds and Smith chipped in four.
BA’s defensive effort should also receive applause, especially given the fact that the Cards held the Lions (5-9) scoreless over the final four minutes and 10 seconds of the game. BA received a bit of a boost when Hope Academy’s top player, Caleb Hoilien, fouled out with 1:48 left in the game. Hoilien had easily the best game among all Lions players, as he finished with 38 points and 11 rebounds. He went 12 of 13 at the free throw line and also made 10 of his 14 attempts from inside the arc.
With Hoilien out, the Cardinals seized the opportunity to take control of the game.
“Everyone was just giving their all and playing their part, whether it was shooting or rebounding or passing,” added Robb. “Everyone was going all-out and working hard, and it just feels so good to get that first win.”
Hager said she hopes the team’s first win will make a big difference for the Cards as they move forward.
“They’re high school kids and they work so hard in practice, and so to work hard and to not see the results has been hard. Winning this one tonight was very encouraging, and I hope that some of our players will gain confidence from this and know that they’re capable of playing big roles. We’ve been preaching that nothing is going to come easy and that they just have to keep fighting, so I’m really proud of their effort tonight to battle back and pick up the win.”
Up Next: BA has a tough test ahead, as the Cardinals’ next game is on the road against Blooming Prairie (10-1, 4-1 Gopher Conference).
“We head to Blooming Prairie on Friday night, which should be a tough game, but we believe that any team can beat any other team on any given day,” said Hager. “We just need to have the right mentality, seize opportunities and play hard.”