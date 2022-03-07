JT Hausen wasn't a stranger to the state tournament, but Friday and Saturday brought new experiences for the Faribault sophomore.
Last year, Hausen qualified as a freshman for the state tournament, but that was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School due to COVID-19 regulations. Friday, Hausen stepped onto the mats at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the first time.
Saturday, he stepped onto the podium for the first time after beating Forest Lake's Jacob Aho by fall in overtime in the third-place match in the 120-pound weight class at the Class AAA state tournament.
“The feeling here is awesome, wrestling in here," Hausen said. "All the fans, the whole crowd, it’s just packed.”
Hausen entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed. After surviving a late charge from Bemidji's Gavin Osborn to win 10-6 in the first round, Hausen met a familiar opponent in the championship quarterfinals.
In last year's state tournament, Hausen lost to Forest Lake's Jacob Aho. Friday, Hausen met the fourth-seeded Aho in the championship quarterfinals and prevailed with a 5-2 decision thanks to three nearfall points in the final 10 seconds of the match.
In Saturday morning's semifinals, Hausen lost to top-seeded Alan Koehler — the eventual state champion — by 15-0 technical fall.
“He’s an awesome wrestler," Hausen said. "I’ve wrestled him all through the years coming up and he’s just always been a stud. I just have to keep working to get there.”
After a tight 5-4 victory against Willmar's Sully Anez in the consolation semifinals, Hausen was set up with another match against Aho in the third-place match.
“He had an awesome tournament," Faribault co-coach Jacob Staloch said. "He ran into a guy like Koehler from Prior Lake, and he’s tough, but JT’s a grinder. He goes out there and gives it everything he’s got every match. You see it by the way he wrestled at the end taking third.”
In that third-place match, Aho led 1-0 entering the third period. After Hausen earned a penalty point for an illegal leg hold, an extra period was needed to separate third from fourth place.
With 35 seconds left in the first overtime period, Hausen charged Aho, recorded a takedown and pinned him for good measure to wrap up third place.
“It feels awesome," Hausen said. "I wanted to get first, obviously, to be at the top of the podium, but it didn’t happen. You just have to have a short memory as coach Armbruster says, come back and wrestle the next one.”
Hausen's third-place finish is Faribault's highest since Josh Oathoudt claimed third in 2020.
Hausen has two more years to try and best that finish, but he's expecting some competition from some of his teammates.
“I can’t explain it, it’s just awesome," Hausen said. "It’s nice that some of my teammates came with me this year for more of a better experience. Now I just want to build off that and bring more guys next year.”