Area teams wrap day 1 of Class A Volleyball Showcase By MIKE RANDLEMAN mrandleman@faribault.com Mike Randleman Author twitter Author email 58 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenyon-wanamingo Volleyball Waterville-elysian-morristown Volleyball Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Class A Volleyball Showcase Mike Randleman Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Author twitter Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFrom Cambodia to Faribault: Separated by war, siblings reunite after 43 yearsSheriff asking for help to find runaway Kenyon studentConvicted Faribault meth dealer loses appealCOURT REPORT: Four Faribault family members face drug chargesEarl SpitzackJoseph "Joe" WeidtFaribault students receive grand champion honors at State FairCarol D. HansenBill requiring new state sex ed guidelines drives conservative opponents' rallyKilkenny, Ireland mayor returns to Half-Way Fest in Kilkenny, Minnesota Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 21 Faribault Farmers Market Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Sep 21 Al Anon Steps and Tools group Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Sep 21 11th Annual River CleanUP Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Sep 21 AlAnon Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Sep 21 Wednesday Wear Sat, Sep 21, 2019 Around the Web Cessna's pick: Aggies continue good fortune at home No. 17 Texas A&M to open conference play in measuring-stick game against No. 8 Auburn Cessna: Saturday's pivotal matchup at Kyle Field has weight of season resting on it Pregame Blitz: No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists