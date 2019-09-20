Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.