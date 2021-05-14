The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams tested themselves against a pair of non-conference foes Thursday afternoon in Montgomery, where the girls snagged second and the boys finished third.
Tri-City United won the girls competition with 97 points ahead of WEM (89) and Hutchinson (78), while Hutchinson claimed the boys title with 121 points ahead to TCU (118) and WEM (37).
The different competition did little to slow or hold down Toryn Richards, who finished her afternoon with four first-place finishes in four events. She raced to first in the 100-meter dash in 13.09 seconds to narrowly beat out teammate Addison Condon, who finished second in 12.32 seconds.
Richards them teamed up with Madison Zimbrich, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster to win the 400 relay by more than a second, and Richards also claimed title in the high jump (5 feet, 0 inches) and pole vault (10 feet, 0 inches).
The other two first-place finishes were produced by Condon with her leap of 15 feet, 4 inches in the long jump, and Emma Kuball with her heave of 92 feet, 3 inches in the discus.
Other individual highlights for the Buccaneers included Sammon's third-place finishes in the 200 and the pole vault, Jaiden Williams and Dakota Anderson notching fourth and fifth in the 400, Josephine Volkmann nabbing second in the mile, third in the 800 and fourth in the triple jump, Madeline Huess motoring to second in the two mile, Loryn Caldwell, Zara Gibson and Lilly Henson slotting into third, fourth and fifth in the 100 hurdles, Tatum Richards speeding to second in the 300 hurdles, and Ashlyn Pelant finishing second in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
On the boys side, Michael Adams and Jasper Morris finished first and second in the mile, while Morris also swiped second in the 800.
Evan Lange-Wenker also paired a second-place finish in the high jump with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault, while Sam Rezac picked up fourth place in the discus.
WEM is back in action Thursday, May 20 for a quadrangular at NRHEG.