Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Toryn Richards qualified for a pair of events at the Class A state meet during Saturday's Section 2A meet at Mankato West High School, and did so with a pair of section titles.
Her clearance of 10 feet, 2 inches in the pole vault was the top mark in the field, as was her best jump of 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump.
The Class A girls state meet is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
In 2019, Richards finished third in the state in the high jump and fourth in the state in the pole vault.
She narrowly missed qualifying in a pair of other events as well. The senior sped the third place in the 200-meter dash in 26.51 seconds, behind Glencoe-Silver Lake's Ellie Sonju (26.08) and Southwest Christian's Mehlayna Straub (26.21).
Richards also anchored the third-place 400 relay that finished in 52.97 seconds behind Belle Plaine (51.75) and Fairmont (52.79). Other members of that relay were Tatum Richards, Riley Sammon and McKenna Schuster.
The top two finishers in each event Saturday qualified for state.
Josephine Volkmann also picked up a podium finish in the 800, which she ran in 2:34.61 to finish fifth. Madison Zimbrich also sped to 16th in the 100 in 14.76, Ashlyn Pelant nabbed 14th in the shot put with a heave of 31 feet, and Volkmann also finished 14th in triple jump with a leap of 27 feet, 11 inches.
In the boys competition, Jasper Morris and Michael Adams snagged eighth and 12th in the mile in 5:01.22 and 5:09.11, respectively.