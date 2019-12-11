Goodhue hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo Tuesday and the home team came out on top, 58-36. For the Knights it was their first loss of the season, as they dropped to 2-1. KW scored 60 points and 58 points in its first two games, but the Knights’ offense never got into much of a rhythm against the Wildcats.
Casey Wesbur led the Knights with 9 points, while Tate Erlandson scored 6 and Anjuan Higginbottom added 6.
Goodhue improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings. KW is now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the division standings. The Knights will look to get back on the right track with a home game against Class AA No. 2 Lake City (3-0, 0-0) on Thursday evening.
K-W girls can’t keep pace with Goodhue Wildcats
The KW girls basketball team also battled Goodhue on Thursday, and the Wildcats trounced the Knights by a score of 72-31.
Riley Dummer and Julianna Boyum led the way for the Knights with eight points each. Boyum also had three steals in the game, and Madi Luebke finished with four assists.
Goodhue held K-W to just 12 points in the first half. The Knights fared a little better in the second half but were still outscored 30-19.
K-W (1-4 overall, 0-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) will play at Class AA No. 6 Lake City (5-1) on Thursday evening.