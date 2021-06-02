Down to their last outs Tuesday afternoon at Lester Prairie, the Knights fought to try and extend their season and journey in the Section 4A tournament.
After fifth-seeded Lester Prairie (9-10) scored all three of its runs in the third inning, eighth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Nevaeh Greseth slapped a one-out single, before Hailey Lerfald drove her in with an RBI triple to centerfield.
Lerfald was driven in by Rachel Ryan's groundout to second base, but the Knights were unable to push the tying run across.
Kenyon-Wanamingo finishes the season 0-19, but played much better softball through the final month of the campaign. Excluding Monday's 20-0 loss against Class A No. 1 Randolph (which has won 13 of 22 games this season in five innings or less) in the first round of the Section 4A playoffs, the Knights did not lose by more than six runs since May 14.