The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team gave Maple River no breathing room on Thursday.
The host WEM Buccaneers (3-1) won their third straight match, downing the Eagles (2-1) in a sweep by scores of 25-9, 25-15 and 25-11.
"It was nice to get our first conference win of the season," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Everyone got into the match and contributed to our win. Lindsay Condon came in and had a nice serving run for us. Allison Rients played some good defense and put the ball on target. Now we can look forward to our home tournament this weekend. We need to fine-tune some things in practice Friday and get ready to play six matches of volleyball on Saturday. This is a key stretch of games to start our season."
The Bucs hit .359 as a team en route to their first sweep of the season. Kylie Pittman (.412) and Toryn Richards (.375) led with nine kills.
Autumn Taylor had seven service aces.
WEM begins its tournament, composed of best-of-three set matches, 8:15 a.m. Saturday against Tri-City United.
The defending tournament champion WEM will also face Saturday in the round robin tournament St. Clair, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Grand Meadow, Cleveland and Nova Classical Academy.
WEM 3, Maple River 0
M — 9 15 11
W — 25 25 25
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards, Kylie Pittmann 9; Delaney Donahue 8; Trista Hering 4; Alex Heuss 3; Lindsay Condon 2; Allison Rients 1 … Aces: Autumn Taylor 7; Richards, Condon 2; Ellie Ready, Pittmann 1 … Blocks: Pittman, Hering 3; Ella Michael, Lily Grohman 1 … Assists: Ready 32; Donahue, Michael, Condon 1 … Digs: Pittmann 11; Richards 8; Rients 7; Donahue 6; Ready 4; Taylor, Condon, Hering 3; Michael 1