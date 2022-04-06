Both teams for the Faribault Gymnastics Club wrapped their competitive seasons this winter in impressive fashion.

The top team, the Flairs, qualified to compete in Division 3 (out of 10) and posted their best score of the season in the season-ending meet. All but two of the gymnasts were competing on the top team for the first time this winter.

The second team, the Flips, claimed the championship in Division 6, despite all but one of the gymnasts participating in competitive gymnastics for the first time.

"They put in three practices a week, they tried their hardest and both teams did their highest score at divisionals, so we were very proud of them,” coach Chrissy Craig said.

The Flairs consisted of Jayden Schweisthal, Meghan Amberg, Grace Liverseed, Kaite Brekke, Avery Eastman, Abby Laliberty and Alexa Wood, while the Flips consisted of Kristin Siebsen, Ellie Bricko, Eden Dell, Sophie Harinen, Addie Brekke, Hannah Ranc and Aubrey Paul.

Additionally, Schweisthal, Laliberty, Dell and Bricko qualified individually for the season-ending competition. To qualify, a gymnast needed to finish with scores in the top 12 of their age group out of gymnasts from 120 teams across all nine divisions.

"That was pretty awesome, too,” Craig said.

That year end success was a result of a season's worth of work, Craig said.

“They really stepped it up all year," Craig said. "They worked hard, they were good teammates. At our meets, they were all having fun and actually cheered on other teams with high fives. I think seeing the other teams and what they can do, they really pushed each other all year."

