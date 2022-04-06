The Flair capped their season at the divisional meet with a season-best score, while qualifying two individuals to advance to the individual meet. Pictured from left to right are Jayden Schweisthal, Meghan Amberg, Grace Liverseed, Kaite Brekke, Avery Eastman, Abby Laliberty and Alexa Wood. (Photo courtesy of Chrissy Craig)
The Flips finished their winter season by winner their divisional meet after entering with the sixth-best score. The gymnasts pictured starting second from left to second from right are Kristin Siebsen, Ellie Bricko, Eden Dell, Sophie Harinen, Addie Brekke and Hannah Ranc. Not pictured is Aubrey Paul. (Photo courtesy of Chrissy Craig)
Both teams for the Faribault Gymnastics Club wrapped their competitive seasons this winter in impressive fashion.
The top team, the Flairs, qualified to compete in Division 3 (out of 10) and posted their best score of the season in the season-ending meet. All but two of the gymnasts were competing on the top team for the first time this winter.
The second team, the Flips, claimed the championship in Division 6, despite all but one of the gymnasts participating in competitive gymnastics for the first time.
"They put in three practices a week, they tried their hardest and both teams did their highest score at divisionals, so we were very proud of them,” coach Chrissy Craig said.
The Flairs consisted of Jayden Schweisthal, Meghan Amberg, Grace Liverseed, Kaite Brekke, Avery Eastman, Abby Laliberty and Alexa Wood, while the Flips consisted of Kristin Siebsen, Ellie Bricko, Eden Dell, Sophie Harinen, Addie Brekke, Hannah Ranc and Aubrey Paul.
Additionally, Schweisthal, Laliberty, Dell and Bricko qualified individually for the season-ending competition. To qualify, a gymnast needed to finish with scores in the top 12 of their age group out of gymnasts from 120 teams across all nine divisions.
"That was pretty awesome, too,” Craig said.
That year end success was a result of a season's worth of work, Craig said.
“They really stepped it up all year," Craig said. "They worked hard, they were good teammates. At our meets, they were all having fun and actually cheered on other teams with high fives. I think seeing the other teams and what they can do, they really pushed each other all year."