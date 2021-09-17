A well-rounded attack fueled by 11 kills from Tessa Erlandson, 10 kills from Stella Rechtzigel and 10 kills from Leah Berg fueled Kenyon-Wanamingo to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of Blooming Prairie on Thursday night.
Josi Quam also dished out 20 assists, while Emma Paulson added 11 assists. Rechtzigel soared high for six block aces, while Berg supplemented that net presence with four block aces.
Quam racked up five aces, Rechtzigel placed three aces and Erlandson finished with a pair of aces. Defensively, Julia Dahl notched nine digs, while Rachel Ryan and Erlandson each tallied six digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next hosts Hayfield on Tuesday night.