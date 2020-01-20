There have been more lows than highs this season for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team, which is winless after 13 games. But the Cardinals are a young team, and they’ve shown glimpses that breakthrough win might not be far off.
Freshman Charlie King, sophomore Justin Simones, junior Bo Dienst, junior Kade Robb and junior JJ Malecha have shown plenty of promise, especially in recent games. Dienst scored 13 points against Mankato Loyola on Jan. 3, and Malecha finished with 10 points as well. Senior Jack Jandro and the freshman King each had five rebounds in the game.
Dienst had another strong game on Jan. 7 against Wabasha-Kellogg with 13 points and three rebounds, including a 3 of 4 performance from 3-point range. Dienst was one of three Cardinals to reach double digits in points, as Robb scored 12 (along with seven rebounds and three steals), while Simones had a breakthrough performance with 11 points in the game, making all five baskets he attempted.
The Cardinals came closest to winning Jan. 10, when they fell against NRHEG by a score of 67-66. Simones finished with 16 points, followed by Malecha with 15 and Dienst and Robb with 11 each. Malecha led the way with nine rebounds and two blocks, while Simones finished with eight rebounds and Dienst and Robb came up with five apiece.
BA struggled on offense against Pine Island on Jan. 14, but Malecha and King each scored nine points, and Malecha also pulled in seven rebounds.
The offense looked better last Thursday against St. Clair, but in that game, it was the defense that faltered, allowing 91 points.
Still, King and Simones again showed promise, with 10 points and 13 points, respectively. Malecha led the way with 16 while Dienst scored nine.
But the question remains: can the young Cardinals all step up on the same night, and can they play a complete game on both sides of the ball? They may find out Tuesday evening when they host Hope Academy.
Hope Academy lost six in a row to start the season but has now won five of its last seven. Still, Hope Academy’s defense has looked somewhat suspect lately, having given up 100 points to Christ’s Household of Faith last Tuesday. Kenyon-Wanamingo also delivered Hope Academy a lopsided loss back on Jan. 3, with the Knights rolling to a 94-71 victory.
Caleb Hoilien is the top player for Hope Academy, averaging more than 26 points a game this season.
For BA, the keys to success will be limiting their own turnovers — something the Cardinals have admittedly struggled with this year — and playing with consistency on both offense and defense.