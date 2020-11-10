Game: Faribault (3-2) at Albert Lea (0-2), 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jim Gustafson Field.
Last week: Faribault ran through Winona 38-6. Albert Lea has not played since losing 47-0 against Austin in Week 2.
Previous meetings: The Falcons edged the Tigers 28-24 in the regular season last year before defeating the Tigers again, 21-14, in the Section 1-4A tournament.
1. Faribault’s offense is beginning to click with at least 30 points in the last two games using a balanced attack. The Falcons have 431 yards rushing and 323 yards passing combined against Austin and Winona and have averaged 377 yards of total offense. In the first half of each of those games, Faribalt has scored 58 points. Byron and Austin each moved the ball with ease against Albert Lea. The Tigers gave up a combined 670 yards and 79 first-half points in those games. Additionally, the 53 points allowed per game by the Tigers are the most of any team in Class AAAA.
2. Senior running back Alex Gardner is hitting his stride after returning from injury. In his last two games he’s rushed for 230 yards and touchdown. He also wrapped up Winhawk quarterback Jacob Heftman for his first sack of the season last week. In Albert Lea’s first game Byron’s Austin Freerksen carried the ball 18 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns, while Austin used a more diplomatic approach as 10 different ball-carriers combined to rush for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
3. Last week was an important win for Faribault. Not only was it win over Winona, a team that has historically beaten up on the Falcons, it moved them up the section standings. According to the QRF provided by minnesotascores.net Faribault has the 20th best QRF in Class AAAA (37.9). The Falcons also moved up to third place in Section 1-4A, just ahead of the Winhawks. The Tigers rank near the bottom of Class AAAA in QRF (7.9). With a win, the Falcons can clinch a home game in the section tournament likely as the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed, which will likely be either Red Wing or Albert Lea.
4. Junior quarterback Hunter Nelson ran for three touchdowns against the Winhawks. He’s dangerous inside the red zone and Faribault coach Ned Louis is calling his number to run the ball more often in those situations. Last week, he showed his speed by getting to the corner of the end zone before a Winhawk defender could cut him off. Nelson showed his improvisation skills by waiting for a hole to open up, but after not finding one he was able to cut to the outside where he ran untouched into the end zone. Prior to last week, Nelson rushed for two touchdowns. In its two games, Albert Lea has allowed eight rushing touchdowns, although none have been to the opposing team’s quarterback.