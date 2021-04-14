A late offensive surge powered the Bethlehem Academy softball team to an 8-3 victory against Cleveland on Tuesday afternoon in Faribault.
The Cardinals (1-1) took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with Anna Cohen's RBI single to score Anna DeMars, and proceeded to score four more times in that sixth inning to pad its lead with the help of a pair of two-RBI singles from Reagan Kangas and Morgan Wilson. The Clippers (0-1) had tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning.
Wilson scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning on a grounder from Josie Rose, while Kangas scored the second run of the game in the bottom of the third on Kate Trump's RBI double. Anna Tobin scored in the bottom of the fifth inning, as well.
Wilson also started the game in the circle and pitched into the sixth inning while allowing five hits, two runs and striking out four. Trump entered the circle in relief during the sixth inning and was charged with one run while allowing only one hit and striking out three batters to earn the win.
Bethlehem Academy next hosts United South Central (0-1) on Thursday in Faribault.