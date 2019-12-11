MEDFORD — Emma Kniefel’s historic night highlighted what was another lop-sided victory for the state-ranked Medford girls basketball team over Hayfield on Tuesday night.
Before leaving with an ankle injury, Kniefel reached 1,653 career points, elevating her to first all-time in school history in scoring for both boys and girls.
According to Medford coach Mark Kubat, the previous record-holder, Chuck Wobbrock, was in attendance and there to witness Kniefel surpass his career scoring number that stood atop the record books for 57 years.
Kniefel finished with seven points and did not return after suffering the injury in the first half. The Tigers went on to win, 63-37, in Gopher Conference action.
Picking up the slack in the absence of Kniefel, a number of Medford players stepped up. Newcomer, Katie Dylla, took the brunt of the offensive load and finished with 19 points while Kiley Nihart and Izzy Reuvers each added 10 apiece.
The Tigers (4-0, 3-0) also cranked up the pressure on defense and allowed just 15 points in the first half and 22 in the second.
“I was pleased with the defensive pressure,” Kubat said. “They also did a nice job of ball-denial. We received scoring from nine different people, which helped when Emma went down.”
UP NEXT
The Tigers will make the 110-mile trek to the far corner of southeastern Minnesota and play Mabel-Canton in a nonconference game on Thursday before returning home for a conference showdown with Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
MEDFORD 63, HAYFIELD 37
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 10, Isabella Steffen 2, Andrea Bock 2, Emma Kniefel 7, Izzy Reuvers 10, Alorah Wiese 4, Jenna Berg 7, Lily Roehrick 2, Katie Dylla 19