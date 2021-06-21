The state meet tends to extract an extra gear from competitors.
For Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt, the blistering pace of the mile run during Saturday's Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School had her dashing to the fastest mile of her life, even if the end result was a 14th-place finish in the 16-racer field.
“It was a lot faster than I expected," Gernandt said. "I’ve never been to a state track meet before, and (coach Mark) Bongers warned me that it was going to be fast, but I didn’t think it was going to be that fast. He was telling me to run a 2:32 for my first (800) and I came in at a 2:31 and I was still pretty much in last place. I thought I was going to be more in the middle with that.”
Gernandt finished with a final time of 5 minutes, 15.35 seconds to best her seed time by a little more than two seconds. St. Michael-Albertville's Alexandra Weimer raced to first in 4:49.93 ahead of Chanhassen's Isabella Roemer in 4:50.37 and Stillwater's Analee Weaver in 4:51.45.
Those top three times were all quicker than the fastest mark at the 2019 state meet, and the top seven finishers Saturday all finished in under 5 minutes. Gernandt was one of 10 runners to set a personal record in the race.
“I’ve pretty much PR’d every meet, so I kept it going through today, which was awesome,” Gernandt said.
Saturday capped a memorable and remarkable season to finish Gernandt's running career at Faribault. She first started on the cross country team as a seventh grader, and was a fixture for the Falcons in the fall and spring as long as she was healthy enough to run.
In August 2019, she suffered a stress fracture in her shin, which forced Gernandt off her feet. After a grueling senior cross country season this fall — which she was working her way back into form — Gernandt entered this spring with few expectations.
“This season was more than I ever thought it was going to be," Gernandt said. "I walked into this season and just wanted to make it fun because it was going to be my last one, and whatever happens, happens. Then it just started going good and I was like, ‘Well, I guess this is what I’m doing this season.’"
One of the turning points, she said, was about halfway through the season when Bongers pulled up the times from her competitors around the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA.
He was trying to illustrate just how quick Gernandt was to that point, and how her goal of qualifying for the state track and field meet was more than attainable.
"Bongers showed me the stats of where I was at and I was like, ‘Huh, maybe?’" Gernandt remembers. "Then there was a meet at Winona and I ran a sub-12 two mile, and I’ve never done that before. That was also one of the turning points, and then at Big 9 I ended up in second and I was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”
That led into her second-place finish at the Section 1AA meet to earn one the 16 prestigious spots at the state meet. Gernandt had previously qualified for the state cross country meet, but with only 48 combined qualifying spots across the 800, mile and 2 mile, making it to the final day of the state track and field season is a more difficult hurdle to clear.
“It was just very impressive," Bongers said. "Cross country was hard with just getting back from a big injury, and then she jumped into this and had a great season. It was development throughout the season. The last three, four weeks she’s just been on fire, which has been really nice to see.”
Next year, Gernandt will aim to continue that upward trajectory as she starts her college running career at Bethel University.
While she didn't close her high school career with a victory or podium finish, Gernandt stepping onto the track at St. Michael-Albertville was an accomplishment itself, and one Bongers says was a fitting end to her six-year journey.
"To see her develop — she went through some injuries in the middle part of her running career, and to see her finish off on a high note really gives me a lot of joy," Bongers said. "She’s really worked hard through those six years. Never once did I question her willingness or want, but she got hampered with injuries and it took her a while to get her feet underneath her. This year, she really developed into that next-level runner, which was really nice to see.”