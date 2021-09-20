Through the opening stanzas Saturday afternoon at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault, it looked like a familiar script between Bethlehem Academy and Randolph.
The Rockets taken a 14-point lead on a pair on long touchdowns, while the Cardinals ran a total of six plays on their first two offensive drives.
Saturday’s game hired a new scriptwriter the rest of the way, starting with a second quarter in which Bethlehem Academy scored 24 points to help fuel a come-from-behind 32-26 victory.
“It looked the exact opposite last year,” Bethlehem Academy senior Aiden Tobin said. “They marched up and down the field and we had no solution for them. Today, they had no solution for us.”
A year after Bethlehem Academy struggled in a 20-7 loss, it featured a much more dynamic offense Saturday afternoon. Sophomore quarterback Elliot Viland found senior Jax Bokman in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, before sophomore Derrick Sando burst up the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown run to tie the game 14-14 with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second quarter.
Then, with 6:57 remaining in the first half, senior lineman Andy Donahue flashed similar explosiveness while stampeding through the line to block a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
“I just start like it’s a 40-yard dash and sprint as hard as I can to get the ball,” Donahue said.
On the ensuing free kick, Sando once again raced up the sideline for his second touchdown to suddenly vault the Cardinals in front 24-14 with 6:40 left in the second quarter.
Randolph scratched back a touchdown before the half to cut the deficit to 24-20, before retaking the lead with 5:03 left in the third quarter 26-24. Bethlehem Academy responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from senior Brady Strodtman to take the lead for the final time with 10:09 left in the game, with senior Aiden Tobin running in his third two-point conversion.
The Cardinals didn’t allow the explosive Rockets any more points the rest of the way, however, thanks to a fumble at the 1-yard line and an interception by Strodtman at the 1-yard line with 2:04 left in the game.
“They never got down, they never quit and that’s the mark of a really good team,” Bethlehem Academy coach Jim Beckmann said. “You can fall behind and we made some mistakes, but they never got down on themselves and they never got down on their teammates. They just came back and kept plugging away. It just makes a coach feel good when the guys turn a corner, start playing together as a team and help each other.”
Both teams entered Saturday’s contest with matching 2-0 overall records and 1-0 marks in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict. After Saturday’s game, however, Bethlehem Academy sits in a tie with only Rushford-Peterson atop the subdistrict, with all of Randolph, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Fillmore Central and Winona Cotter sporting 1-1 records in the subdistrict.
The Cardinals battle one of those teams Friday night, when they travel to play at Fillmore Central.
“I thought us and Randolph and Rushford-Peterson were probably the top teams in the subdistrict and in the section,” Beckmann said. “It feels great to get this one, but Fillmore Central’s no slouch and they always have a great program down there.”